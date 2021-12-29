Are You Ready To Find Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2022? Check Out These 2 Companies

Top Cannabis Stocks To Follow As 2022 Is Soon To Begin

With a new year about to begin marijuana stock investors await anxiously. Right now a big concern is issues regarding federal reform and having a repeat year. Many people are worried that the bulk of marijuana stocks will still trade at lower levels. With all the progress outside of the market, many don’t understand why reform is the only catalyst. In 2021 many publicly traded marijuana companies have been able to show more success. This has been a combination of several achievements.

For starters, a good number of cannabis companies were able to show solid earnings in 2021. As well some companies expanded and added new team members. This has ranged from CEOs and COO’s and other staff members. In addition to some of these same cannabis companies expanding their operations. Which was done through M&A and launching new products and services. Yet none of these accomplishments were able to aid in seeing a significant rise in trading.

Right now the only thing that people. Inside the cannabis industry want to see is the end of cannabis probation. Once this is enacted a large number of people feel this will be the day a big run takes place. Yet this is not promised or guaranteed. But history has shown progressive updates on the matter have helped to see an increase in trading. The cannabis industry overall has shown amazing progress. From once being a taboo topic to now being one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Month

At the moment more than half of the United States have legalized cannabis in some form. As well as other places around the world. To which as more places around the world start to legalize cannabis new markets will start to develop. Which once does happen opens the door for new and established companies to work in those markets. Furthermore, ventures like this could also help add some momentum in the sector. So with all the above 2022 is set up to be a promising year. However, will all this success resonate well for cannabis stocks? The marijuana stocks to watch below could see better trading in 2022.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. In the most recent news, the company announced it has completed the acquisition of the Ohio cannabis clinic. As well as its medical cannabis dispensary in the greater Columbus area. The announcement represents AWH’s second dispensary in the state.

The dispensary will offer patients access to a wide selection of high-quality products across flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and topicals. There are currently 56 medical-use dispensaries in Ohio serving the states more than 186,590 registered medical cannabis patients. Coshocton is a key addition to AWH’s portfolio, adding brand awareness and reach. Furthermore increasing patient access to cannabis as it looks to continue its expansion throughout Ohio.

Words From The CEO

“Ohio is a key focus of expansion for our Ascend brand given its rapidly-maturing market and near-term potential for adult-use,” said Abner Kurtin, CEO of AWH. “We are thrilled to officially add a second Ascend location to our Ohio retail portfolio and look forward to continued growth in the state as we further secure our position in the most attractive U.S. cannabis markets.”

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. The company has announced the closing of Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc. and Caring Nature, LLC Transactions. In consummating the transactions, Verano acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature, LLC.

Which holds an active dispensary in Waterbury, Connecticut, and Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc., As well holds an operating cultivation and production facility in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The accretive acquisitions affirm Verano’s vertical integration in Connecticut, one of the most recent states to pass adult-use legislation. This follows the Company’s recent acquisition of an active dispensary in Meriden that closed on October 25, 2021. Verano’s operational footprint spans 12 states. 10 of which are vertically integrated and counts 93 dispensaries.

With over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation capacity nationwide. Collectively, these acquisitions expand Verano’s presence on the East Coast. With the addition of vertically integrated operations in the attractive Connecticut market. As the company continued to expand and thrive many people will be waiting to see what unfolds. So with this, it also gives more reason for people to keep VRNOF stock on their radar come 2022.