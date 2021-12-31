Marijuana Stocks To Watch After January 1st

Marijuana Stocks To Watch After All The New Year’s Celebrations

Today makes the last time marijuana stock investors will trade in 2021. This past year has been filled with both its pros and cons. Yet overall more progress was made in the cannabis industry. Now 2021 may have not been the best moment for marijuana stocks. But it is all in preparation for what’s to come. This past year the cannabis sector was hit hard by a long downtrend. This gave many a long window to find the best marijuana stocks to buy.

As well as giving time to scan for the top cannabis stocks to watch. Yet in the first month and a half of 2021 marijuana stocks looked unstoppable. However, this was not the case. And as most know the majority of this drop was caused by the failure to enact federal reform. The way the USA cannabis industry is set up cannabis is still federally illegal. Although on a state-level cannabis is now legal in more than half of the nation. This has created an increase in bipartisan support to pass such reform.

Still, due to it not advancing in early 2021 it didn’t resonate well for the sector at all. But some volatile climbs did take place though most were short-lived. This still gave some investors a chance to see a rerun where others could not. The hope and goal for most cannabis stock investors is to see more consistency. On top, of course, seeing federal reform passed. It’s expected that a sector will have its down days but marijuana stocks haven’t seen a solid increase since early 2021.

Marijuana Stocks And The Progress Of The Cannabis Industry

Also, the cannabis industry outside of the market has shown an immense amount of growth. Some of this growth from certain cannabis companies has been able to develop this last year. As some companies are ready to execute new changes and products in 2022. Most recently new and improved laws and regulations for legal cannabis states. In its entirety, the industry has much to help drive more momentum back into the market.

Even if reform fails to advance in 2022 many companies are progressing in a way that should help how the sector has performed. So if you are looking to invest in cannabis stocks in 2022 remember to watch the sector. In addition to conducting thorough due diligence on each potential investment. With 2022 ready to begin there is much to be excited about as someone invested in the industry. The marijuana stocks to watch below are a few options to keep an eye on in 2022.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

Tilray, Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products. As well as beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products. This past month the company announced it has strengthened its strategic position in the U.S. by Tilray acquiring Breckenridge Distillery.

Tilray expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to EBITDA. Also in more recent news, the company has announced the release date for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. This info will be released on January 10th, 2022. With more developments in the works for the company, this new year could be better for this marijuana stock to watch.

Words From Tilray, Inc. 12/8/21

Mr. Simon continued, “More generally, the Breckenridge Distillery transaction is consistent with Tilray’s strategy of leveraging our growing portfolio of U.S. CPG brands to launch THC-based product adjacencies upon federal legalization in the U.S. These significant, diversified revenue streams are key to delivering on our ultimate goal of industry leadership with $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.”

Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company’s products include dried cannabis flowers, oils, and concentrates, and softgel capsules. In the last 4 weeks, the company has made some news updates.

Back in November, the company announced changes to its Executive Management Committee. Effective immediately, Mike Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rade Kovacevic. Plus President and Chief Product Officer will be stepping down from their respective roles on the Executive Management Committee. And will depart from the company on December 31, 2021. In the interim, they will serve in an advisory capacity to support this transition.

Words From The Company

“These decisions reflect Management and the Board’s vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value,” said David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth. “We appreciate Mike and Rade’s contributions to advancing Canopy Growth to our position as a cannabis industry leader.”