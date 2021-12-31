Marijuana Stocks To Watch The First Week Of January

2 Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Marijuana stocks are setting up to see a promising new year of trading. Now, this is all depending on a few situations that may play out this upcoming year. It seems that we may see more momentum based on the progress from various cannabis companies. For instance, some companies have completed their M&A. Which has created some of the biggest cannabis companies in the industry. So with 2022 about to begin so will these big companies. To which hopefully with continued success it will resonate well among the bulk of cannabis stocks.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

Not just that other companies have created new cannabis products. In addition to building and opening new dispensaries. All of which should help play a part in potentially seeing a bigger rise throughout the sector. Nevertheless due to how unpredictable the cannabis sector is nothing is a guarantee. Still even with much joy to be done with 2021 investors do not want another repeat year. Meaning this past year has much success out of the market but inside of it, the sector fell tremendously. From mid-February to the end of 2021 marijuana stocks have not seen steady momentum. Which many know is due to issues with passing federal cannabis reform.

Marijuana Stocks In 2022 Could See Better Trading

Now in 2022, there is a chance that we may see the end of cannabis prohibition. But this is still up in the air yet currently there is more support than ever before., Not to mention the possible passing of legal cannabis in new states. Which will add even more value and opportunity with the development of new cannabis markets. Now always remember to do your research before investing in marijuana stocks in 2022. Especially in this case we see the same pattern from this past year. Still, with much in the works, there is much in the cannabis industry to look forward to. The companies below are 2 cannabis stocks to watch in 2022.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps listings marketplace. Which offers consumers information regarding cannabis retailers and brands. As well as the strain, pricing, and other information regarding cannabis products. Plus providing WM Business SaaS solution. For most of 2021 MAPS stock was incredibly volatile. Meaning this marijuana stock saw a good amount of up and down trading.

Still, the company was able to sustain a certain level without dropping too much for most of the year. Even with the MAPS stock facing the same fate as other marijuana stocks with the downtrend. Yes from around mid-February MAPS stock did take a hit in the sector. But as trading continued things started to fair a bit better for the company.

Specifically with being able to see some spikes throughout the downtrend. However, things began to change back in November when this marijuana stock saw another drop in trading, Yet this time MAPS stock has yet to recover before the start of 2022. Nevertheless with the new year about to begin its possible to see MAPS stock pick back up in the market.

[Read More] Marijuana Stocks To Buy For 2022 On The Nasdaq? 2 For Your Watchlist To Start The New Year

MariMed Inc.

MariMed Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal. As well as recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. Over the last several months the company has had some progressive updates. Back in November, the company released its Q3 2021 earnings. At this time MariMed saw its revenue hit $33.2 million. This is an increase of 147% from the third quarter of 2020. As well the company also saw a gross profit of $18.2 million. This made for an increase of 109% from the third quarter of 2020. In other news, MariMed in November won 4 awards.

Which were on the 2021 LeafLink list for its brands and dispensaries. These were for the fastest-selling concentrates as well best medical products, fastest-growing dispensary, and top dispensary in Illinois. More recently the company in the true fashion of cannabis culture has produced the world’s largest cannabis-infused edible. Which of course is one huge THC-filled brownie to celebrate the launch of its “Buddy’s Baked’ brand. It seems that the company has positioned its self well to see further success during this new year.

[Read More] Top Cannabis Stocks To Buy In 2022? 3 Marijuana REITs For Your Long-Term Portfolio

Words From The Company

“Bubby’s Baked fills a big hole in the edibles market that cannabis consumers crave – high-quality, delicious baked goods that stay moist and chewy,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer and SVP/Sales Ryan Crandall. “For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles. Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times. Strategically, Bubby’s is part of our effort at MariMed to build a house of brands that meets different consumer needs across a diverse range of occasions.”