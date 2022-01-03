3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Kick Off The First Week Of 2022

Marijuana Stocks For Your January 2022 Watchlist

Now that 2022 has officially begun marijuana stocks could see a change. As many are ready to see what happens Monday marijuana stock investors are anxious. The reason for that is investors and shareholders do not want to have a repeat year. Especially with all the progress that took place out of the market in 2021. To recap a bit let’s go over some of these accomplishments. For starters, some companies through M&A have now created some of the biggest cannabis companies in the whole cannabis industry.

Also as of New Year’s Day, some states have started to honor new cannabis laws. As well in 2021 companies like Trulieve cannabis corp. continued to expand operation in a down market. As well as many cannabis companies have shown strong earrings for most of 2021. Now even with all this progress, it did not resonate well among the sector. So as success continued outside of the market marijuana stocks still had trouble sustaining upward trading.

Furthermore with this progress outside of the market has given much hope for the future. With how low the sector has been many have been buying top marijuana stocks in preparation for 2022. Now with many holding high regards toward the new year, there is much that can help marijuana stocks perform better. Yet the concern is if federal reform fails to pass again it may continue to affect how cannabis stocks trade.

Marijuana Stock Investing Outlook 2022

But some feel this year will be different and things will eventually start to look better for pot stocks in 2022. Especially if federal reform passes or any other kind of industry progress takes place. The cannabis stocks below could be viable options as trading in 2022 is soon to begin. Just make sure to always do your homework before investing. From which you should learn all you can about each possible cannabis stock to buy.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging. As well as specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company has also partnered with Burner from Cookies to produce VIBES rolling papers. Which is a huge venture on its own that has given the company more notoriety. In 2021 Greenlane was one of those cannabis companies that were able to expand through its merger with KushCo Holdings.

This alone created the largest ancillary company in the space. Not only that the company has also maintained a solid earning report. Especially in its most recent Q3 results. At this time the company showed having a 16 percent increase in revenue. This made for total revenue of $41.3 million is a record for the company. These figures are in comparison to Q3 2020 revenues of $35.8 million.

Not to mention at the end of November the company announced it has completed its acquisition of Davinci. This venture will strengthen its portfolio of higher-margin proprietary-owned brands. With all that the company has in its pipeline, 2022 looks promising for this marijuana stock to watch.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. is an integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries. In the last year, the company has seen a fair amount of growth despite not having the best market performance. This past year Planet 13 has been able to add new Select and STIIIZY products into its flagship superstore stores in Orange county.

In addition to seeing record-breaking sales during 2021 for certain time periods. Also this past year the company is working to develop one of Nevada’s first cannabis consumption lounges. This particular ordeal is still a work in progress. But the first steps have been made. Planet 13 also obtained a Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. Which is able to be used in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin region. This was given by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. As well the company also secured a Florida cannabis license.

This was done by a definitive license purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. More recently the company has acquired Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. Now with this deal, it will expand the company’s presence in California. More so with the premium indoor cultivation and an extensive, pheno hunted cultivar base. As the company continues to show growth and progress hopefully this will help how PLNHF stock trades in 2022.

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. Although trading for JUSHF stock was not the best in 2021 progress was still made. Over the last 12 months, Jushi has been able to make some headway out of the market.

Closer to mid-2021 the company began acquiring different companies. One is the purchase of Dalitso LLX facility and land in Prince William County, VA. Another acquisition came when Jushi purchased Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. Which has all added more value to Jushi’s portfolio. They even acquired a licensed cultivator in Ohio. Beyond a handful of strategic acquisitions and volatile trading, the company has kept growing.

This growth has come in the form of numerous BEYOND / HELLO™ dispensaries opening up. In addition to adding Brendon Lynch as Executive Vice President of retail operations. Yet the opening of new stores has only set up the company for potentially a stronger performance in 2022. A performance that could possibly add some consistent momentum for JUSH stock in the near future.