These Marijuana Stocks Could See More Momentum In 2022

2 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your 2022 Watchlist This Month

So far marijuana stocks as of 2022 are seeing some decent upward movement. Now, this push may be short-lived but it’s a good way to kick off the new year. The focus in 2022 is to see overall better trading for marijuana stocks. For those who have been paying attention this past year was not the best for the majority of marijuana stocks. Early 2021 marijuana stocks began to battle a year-long downtrend.

As some may paint this as more negative than positive it did come with some gains. With how low the sector fell it was easier to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Not to mention all the work and progress outside of the market that is now in 2022 is coming to light. It seems with how poorly cannabis stocks performed it was a time of preparation for the future.

For example, people looking for the best marijuana stocks to add to their portfolio. This gives those who bought the dips an advantage when a sustainable run does occur. Which many feels will happen if and when federal reform is passed in the USA. Which is the big focus right now in the cannabis industry. So now that 2021 is a thing of the past this new year holds great promise. Some feel that the development and success outside of the market will ultimately help how the sector trades.

Marijuana Stocks In 2022 Could See Better Trading

There is much in the works and much to be seen as 2022 has just begun. People are still a bit cautious of what the future holds for cannabis stocks investors. But again with more progress comes the possibility of seeing an increase in momentum. Although with marijuana stocks both USA and Canadian there are no promises on what will happen. Mainly due to how volatile and unpredictable the sector can be. Still, investors and shareholders are trying to remain positive that this year will be different for marijuana stocks. As things have just begun so far marijuana stocks are starting to show signs of better trading. The companies below are several marijuana stocks to watch in 2022 for better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2022

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc. a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, and manufactures cannabis. Plus distributing, retail cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Over the last year, Ayr Wellness has made some headway in the industry. Back in 2021, the company was able to open new stores around the United States.

But not only that they also received a provisional license for a Boston flagship store. As well as launching a new concentrate inside of Florida’s medical marijuana market. Not to mention a new Liberty Health dispensary located in Florida City FL. In fact, opening new storefronts was a big part of the companies growth in 2021. In Florida, new stores opened in Florida City, Key West, Ocala, and Boynton Beach. As well as the location is Port Richey and Eustis, Florida.

These new stores have allowed the company to further its footprint in the State. Not to mention the ability to launch more products in more places and see an increase in sales. Which could at some point help how this cannabis stock performs. On December 31st the company announced the opening of yet another dispensary. This time in Bryn Mawr Pennslyvania. This location makes for the eighth affiliated dispensary in The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With new storefronts and other developments, this year could be a better one for Ayr Wellness Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans. As well as other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. Specifically in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. In the last 12 months, the company has been able to see some advances in its operations. For starters, the company was able to help expand parts of its operations with multiple secured credit facilities.

This has happened in Missouri, West Palm Beach FL, Pennsylvania, New Jersey Maryland, and Massachusetts. As well as funding $50 million as part of a new $120 million tranche of Verano Holdings Corp. Credit Facility. Each one of these ventures supports the companies growth initiative. Next, the company was also able to show solid earnings throughout this past year. More recently some highlights for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. At this time the company’s gross funding was $125.6 million and its net funding.

This is taking into account loan repayments and amortization was $120.6 million. In total, AFC Gamma closed on total new commitments of $127.3 million during the quarter. Now for the year ended December 31, 2021, AFC Gamma’s gross funding was $302.5 million and its net funding. So the total amount of new commitments is $341.3 million. Which is for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. All of AFC Gamma’s investments are current with no loans on non-accrual.