2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch The First Week Of The New Year

Are These Top Marijuana Stocks On Your Radar This Year?

Even though marijuana stocks are still seeing some pullback the initial start to 2022 wasn’t a bad one. in the first few days of the new year, some cannabis stocks were able to see a jump in trading. Now this increase was not the biggest in the market. But it was a big enough push to build some confidence among investors. At the moment investors and shareholders are keeping a stern watch on the sector.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

This is because back in 2021 there was a lot of preparation for the following year. This preparation came as most marijuana stocks did not see any major upward trading, In fact, most marijuana stocks this past year suffered a loss in the market, however, outside of the market, there has been much to watch. Back in 2021, many cannabis companies opened new dispensaries as well as acquired new businesses.

Now that the new year has started much more action can be seen due to getting things set up. As well at the start of 2022 new cannabis laws went into effect for various states. So with all the recent developments inside of the cannabis industry, those invested are waiting to see what unfolds. Specifically, even if passing federal reform fails in 2022 there are other catalysts that can help see a better year of trading.

Will Marijuana Stock Traders Keep A Positive Attitude This Year?

Many are keeping a positive mind frame on the matter even as some feel this will yet again play a big part in the performance of the sector. Which has left some stumped on what they can do if this does happen. The progress and success of most cannabis companies are not resonating in the market the way they once used to. Yet these same individuals are trying to remain optimistic about investing in marijuana stocks in 2022. Still, it’s a bit too early to tell what will come of this new year and how cannabis stocks will fair. With all that has been mentioned the marijuana stocks to watch below are some options to keep an eye on.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month For Better Trading

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ACRHF) Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in the cannabis industry. In the last several months the company has made some key updates. Back in early November Acreage released its Q3 2021 earnings. Some highlights at the time were its gross margin increased to 49% from 43% in Q3 2020. Also, Acreage’s consolidated revenue hit $48.2 million. These figures made for an increase of 52% year-over-year and 9% sequentially.

Acreage also rebranded two medical cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut. This was done to continue positioning the company’s multi-state retail stores under The Botanist brand. More recently the company secured a $150 million credit facility. A venture that was done with AFC Gamma, Inc. and Viridescent Realty Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the Credit Facility, $100 million is available for immediate use. Along with an additional $50 million that is available in future periods.

[Read More] Investors Are Ready To See These Marijuana Stocks Run In 2022

Which is under a committed accordion option once certain, predetermined milestones are achieved. Acreage intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility to fund expansion initiatives. Plus repay existing debt and provide additional working capital. With all that the company has put into motion, 2022 could be the year this marijuana stocks see more consistency in the market.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., operates as an independent retailer. The company offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations. These stores are located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan.

As well as operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform. Even as FFLWF stock failed to see a jump in trading for most of 2021 progress was still made. Back in 2021, the company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of PGED Corp. The company Fire & Flower acquired also owns one of the world’s largest cannabis websites and content platforms Wikileaf Technologies. This was a big move for the company as this has strengthened Fire & Flower portfolio of assets.

[Read More] What Will Happen To Marijuana Stocks If Federal Reform Doesn’t Pass In 2022?

As well the company was also able to expand through its venture with Circle K. Not to mention making changes to its executive management team. In more recent news the company was able to show strong Q3 2021 results. During that time the company saw its revenue increase 37% year over year to $45. million. Also, Q3 2021 made for the company’s 6th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Which was a total of $2.1 million. Now that a new year has started shareholders and investors are seeing what will happen with this marijuana stock to watch.