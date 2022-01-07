How to Save Money On Marijuana In The New Year

The end of the holidays and the beginning of a new year brings about the urge to make improvements, which is where new year’s resolutions come into play — and saving money is typically among the most common.

Hillary Kladke | Getty Images

Setting and keeping resolutions can be especially challenging without steps in place for staying committed. Fortunately, there are ways to enjoy marijuana without going overboard with spending.

If you’re a cannabis enthusiasts hoping to save funds by reducing the amount you spend on marijuana consumption, keep the following tips in mind.

RELATED: Price Matters to Consumers Buying Cannabis, But So Does Quality

Refrain from rolling up

Rolling up a thick, satisfying blunt or joint before lighting it is one of the most satisfying experiences a cannabis enthusiast can experience. Even though that’s the case, doing so too often is a great way to burn through funds.

That’s why those who have goals of reducing the amount of money they spend on cannabis should explore consumption methods aside from rolling up. Typically, blunts and joints take about a gram each. By choosing to smoke from a bong, pipe or vaporizer that gram goes much further than it does in a joint.

Try vaping

Recycling is always a phenomenal way to save money. Making an investment in a dry-herb vaporizer is a great way to reduce the amount of money being spent on cannabis because it allows users to repurpose their buds. Vaping also gets users higher than combustion-based consumption methods like joints or bowls.

People who choose to vape have the option to repurpose their already vaped cannabis for edibles or to roll spliffs. Of course, simply smoking already vaped buds in a bong or bowl works too, but it may not taste that great. Ultimately there may be no single resource on the market more effective at helping people save money on cannabis than a dry-herb vaporizer.

Take more tolerance breaks

Another tip for saving money on marijuana is to take longer tolerance breaks more frequently. This will not only help save money by reducing the amount of time you’re willing to smoke marijuana, but also because they make it so that it doesn’t take as much to get as high. Since tolerance breaks increases the marijuana’s effectiveness it’s best to plan to take tolerance once it starts to seem like it’s not packing the same punch it used to. Doing so can be instrumental in not only saving money but having an overall improved relationship with marijuana use.

Making the decision to save money on marijuana could pay off immensely throughout the year. All it takes is knowing the right tactics for keeping spending habits under control and the discipline to put them into practice. Following these steps will provide the groundwork for saving funds while still allowing you to enjoy marijuana on a regular basis.