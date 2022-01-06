Top Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About In 2022

Right now it is still too early to say how 2022 will play out for marijuana stocks. So far in the first week of the new year volatility is still present. Meaning that marijuana stocks are still fluctuating in price. Just like 2021, this can be both a positive and negative thing. The positive side is when there is some pullback it’s a chance to buy the best marijuana stocks. Some top cannabis stocks may not be at a level worth buying. As others plays may be the better investment option. Now the negative side is dealing with a continuous drop. When the sector furthers its decline it shows those invested in it a lack in upward consistency.

In 2022 there is much in the works that is currently taking place. Hopefully, with all that’s going on it will be a foundation for the sector to build from. What this means is with how inconsistent trading has been the belief is all the progress outside of the market will help regain some momentum. A lot of people in the cannabis industry are banking on the idea that ending prohibition will cause a run. Now although this is not guaranteed history has shown positive news of federal reform has led to better trading. But what if federal reform doesn’t pass for another year?

Will this further the downward pattern for the sector? The answer is no one knows for sure. However, hopes are high that other areas of success will resonate among the sector. Which may help cannabis stocks reach higher market levels. I mean this year we have the potential of seeing new states legalize marijuana. This would create new markets for multi-state operators and other cannabis companies to set up shop.

As well this can also lead to more overall progress for the US cannabis Industry. Which had the power to impact the performance of many top pot stocks in 2022. Beyond ending prohibition there is plenty going on that can certainly assist in having healthy trading. Still with 2022 just starting anything can still happen. So with this make sure to keep an eye out for any progressive changes. The companies we will cover are just a few cannabis stocks to watch in 2022. Who knows they may see an increase in its market position sooner than later.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. Right before the start of 2022, the company announced the acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries. The Transaction is expected to close in January 2022, subject to customary approvals and conditions.

As well this acquisition will be immediately accretive to Curaleaf’s adjusted EBITDA margin upon close. Bloom further strengthens Curaleaf’s presence in the highly attractive Arizona market. Which will expand the Company’s cultivation, processing, and retail assets in the state Following this news, the company also announced that Matt Darin will become President of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Darin brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience at an important moment for the company. More recently the company is making plans to take part in several investor conferences.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. During the first week of the new year, the company has released some important updates. Earlier in the week the company announced it has expanded its dispensary and cultivation footprint in Illinois. This expansion was made possible by acquiring Chicago Alternative Health Center, LLC, and Chicago Alternative Health Center Holdings, LLC.

The acquisition includes two operating adult-use and medical cannabis dispensaries. The dispensaries were originally branded as “Midway” and have been rebranded to “Ascend by Midway.” In more recent developments the company announced MedMed has continued to breach the investment agreement, As well as challenge the authority of New Yor regulators. The way MedMed has breached its arrangement is by refusing to finalize the agreement.

This was done on the grounds that the required regulatory approval was not obtained. MedMen is essentially challenging the regulators’ authority and ignoring the regulations of the state’s medical program. AWH remains committed to closing and serving the patients of the New York Medical Marijuana Program. AWH intends to work with the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board of the State of New York to increase access to patients.