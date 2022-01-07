The Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2022? Could These Be The Ones For You

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist This Month

Although still a bit too soon to call how things will end up many marijuana stocks are still facing some pullback. Now to expect anything different in a volatile sector would be far from the truth. Where U.S. or Canadian marijuana stocks the sector is incredibly unpredictable. Meaning that the way a cannabis stock trades can change at any moment. This is what also presents the most risk when investing in cannabis stocks. Back in 2021 was practically a big buying opportunity.

The reason that happened is after mid-February of last year a sector-wide downtrend occurred. This decline in trading left a lot of investors and shareholders skeptical about future investing. Yet with how low the sector fell there was more to gain in the event a small run took place. Which ultimately happened during the first 2 weeks of November. Now since that time, there hasn’t been as much upward consistency. Still, some volatile spikes have happened. Looking toward the future there is a lot of anticipation for what’s next to come.

This anticipation is not just for marijuana stocks but the cannabis industry as a whole. Many feel that 2022 is a time to execute and on the preparations and fix the failures that took place these last 12 months. For example, some feel with federal reform failing another year that 2022 will be a time to rebuild and push forward. Especially with more bipartisan support. As well as cannabis companies executing on ventures that happened in 2021. Such as new team members, more cannabis products, and new dispensaries. In addition to finalizing other acquisitions. There is still much to be seen this new year that could be a big catalyst in seeing increased trading.

Marijuana Stocks Could See More Momentum In 2022

With the current pullback in the sector, there is still a widow to find the best cannabis stocks to buy. Even with some doubt, the sector is too low not to invest. So that’s what many are doing. The mind frame for some is to buy and hold for the day prohibition comes to an end or cannabis banking is advanced. At this time analysts predict a big breakout could take place. As well more states are soon to vote on legalizing cannabis. If approved it will only provide more value to the industry with the development of new markets. With all of the above 2022 could turn out to be a better year for marijuana stocks. The cannabis stocks covered in the article are a few options to watch right now. Like always remember to do your research before investing.

The Best Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation. The company has a focus on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized properties. These properties are leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. In recent updates, the company announced its operating, investment, and capital markets activity from October 1, 2021, through today.

From October 1, 2021, through today, IIPR made 29 acquisitions. This includes 28 new properties and the acquisition of certain facilities at an existing property. Which are for properties located in California, Colorado, Michigan, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania. These properties are executed one lease amendment to provide an additional improvement. This will be allowed at a property located in Massachusetts. In these transactions, IIPR established new tenant relationships with Gold Flora, LLC, Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

As well as Southwest Alternative Care, LLC., All while expanding existing relationships with Columbia Care Inc., Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., LivWell Holdings, Inc., and Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts, LLC. Right now in 2022, the company is well-positioned to see more growth and success. From this more people will take notice and see the potential upside of investing in this top marijuana stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care. As well as indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other.

Through Hawthorne, the company has made its way into the cannabis industry. In recent news, the company has announced the expansion of its Hawthorne Gardening portfolio. This was made possible through the acquisitions of Luxx Lighting and True Liberty Bags.

Words From The Company

“These strategic acquisitions reinforce our commitment to provide commercial cannabis cultivators in state-authorized markets with a complete set of solutions driven by insight and innovation,” said Chris Hagedorn, division president of Hawthorne. “While the cannabis market continues to see near-term challenges from an over-production in recent months, we see the current reality as an opportunity to further distance ourselves from the competition and strengthen our business for long-term success.