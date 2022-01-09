These Marijuana Stocks Could See Better Trading In 2022

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month For Better Trading

Marijuana stocks in the last week of trading have shown mixed patterns. During the initial few days of 2022 marijuana stocks looked like they were starting to build more momentum. Not as the week continued some of this increased trading has started to decline. Now, this could be due to a few factors. For one it’s the start of a new year so shareholders can get a bit excited. This excitement can lead to these same shareholders looking for more marijuana stocks to buy. But halfway through this. last week and things began to decline.

This drop could be due to the hype of a new year of trading subsiding. Or possibly it could be some of the same fears and concerns creating the same outcome. Nevertheless, there is a lot to focus on the future of the cannabis industry. Mainly having to do with cannabis legislation both state-level and federal. Yet the bigger concern and main objective are to end cannabis prohibition. Back in 2021, there were several attempts to enact federal reform.

But none of the federal reform bills passed in the Senate. So back in 2021, these results were the main cause in seeing the sector fall. In 2022 federal reform will have another chance to pass. Which many feel is a strong possibility with the increased support from both political parties. On a state level during this new year, more states will soon vote on legalizing marijuana.

Marijuana Stock Investors Vs The Cannabis Industry

What shareholders and investors she consider is if federal reform does not advance there are still enough reasons to see better trading. It will most likely come down to how those invested in marijuana stocks feel after the fact. As more states go legal and companies continue to expand growth and profitability are still evident. This is also why many are keeping hopes high hopes that outside of the market progress will still take place. With more to be seen right now, people are watching for any changes that may occur. The cannabis companies below are just some options to keep on your 2022 cannabis stock watchlist.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. In the company’s most recent news it’s announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary.

This was done through its affiliate, Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC. This location becomes the Company’s 160th owned, operated, or affiliated dispensary nationwide. With the year just getting started Trulieve has continued to show why it’s a top MSO. As well this progress gives more support to why TCNNF stock is a top marijuana stock to watch in 2022.

Words From The Company

“We are proud to begin the New Year by demonstrating our ongoing commitment to serving Pennsylvania’s patient community through high quality and reliable medical marijuana products,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “We look forward to welcoming patients and strengthening community connections in this cornerstone market.”

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how. In the last 2 weeks, the company has made some important updates.

Back in late December, the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bloom Dispensaries. This acquisition of Bloom has furthered to strengthen Curaleafs presence in the highly active Arizona market. Also, this venture has grown the company’s cultivation, processing, and retail assets in the state. Upon the close of recently announced acquisitions, the Company’s retail footprint increases to 16 dispensaries in Arizona and 128 nationwide. Following this news release, the company has made a change to its team.

The company has appointed Matt Darin as the new President of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Darin brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience at an important moment in Curaleaf’s growth trajectory. The company recently announced several strategic acquisitions in Los Suenos Farms, Tryke Companies. As well as NRPC and Bloom Dispensaries. Mr. Darin will report to Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joseph Bayern. In more recent updates the company announced it will be participating in several investor community conferences. In addition to other various events during January 2022. So with more to be seen by the company some are keeping this marijuana stock on their radar.