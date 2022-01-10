Marijuana Stocks To Keep An Eye On This Year

Here’s What You Should Know About These Marijuana Stocks

Marijuana stocks are still facing some up and down trading. Now, this is not all bad as it gives more time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. But when will the sector start to see some better upward momentum. Right now it seems that even when increased trading happens most companies can’t sustain it. Meaning that when a particular marijuana stock starts to rise it’s often short-lived. In 2022 many investors and shareholders want to see the momentum that is sustainable. With 2022 just starting out there is much in the works that can play a big part in seeing better trading this year. For example, the expansion of many cannabis companies through M&A has started to take place. Meaning that back in 2021 a good amount of companies such as Trulieve and Green Thumb have been able to expand through this process.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

Which has resulted in the opening of new dispensaries and other facilities to assist with operations. Not to mention the possible passing of legal cannabis in new states. This is only scratching the surface as 2022 is just getting started. Hopefully, with what’s about to take place, it creates more market support if federal reform fails to pass. The concern of whether federal reform will advance or not is leading towards more fear. Yet with all the recent and new developments hopefully, there is enough progress to see overall better trading.

Marijuana Stocks And What’s Next To Come In The Sector

This new year has the potential to be a big one for the cannabis industry. Especially if ending prohibition happens in 2022. Nevertheless, as things are just beginning there is much to be on the lookout for. As investors and shareholders remain patient there focus is on high alert. The marijuana stocks we will go over have the potential to see higher market levels. Just make sure you always do your homework on each cannabis stock before investing.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2022

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, cannabis. As well as the distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions across the United States. Specifically in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. Back in mid-December, the company announced the opening of a new dispensary, This new retail location makes for the company’s 28th location nationwide. As well it also the 18th BEYOND/HELLO™ store in Pennsylvania.

With this new location opening, it will only adds more value to Jushi’s portfolio. While in a down market it’s always a good sign of growth when operations can expand. In addition to being profitable for those invested. Also with more success, it only gives more reason as to why people would want to invest in this marijuana stock. In a bit more recent news the company has announced it will be participating in an investor conference.

[Read More] Canadian Cannabis Stocks On The Nasdaq For Reddit Investors

The ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference to be exact. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Brand Building and Leadership: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.” This will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. In recent news, the company has made some operational updates. The company is making leadership changes to streamline and optimize its business. The heads at Greenlane and Mr. LoCascio have amicably agreed for Mr. LoCascio to step down from his role as President.

This was made effective as of December 31, 2021. Also, the Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. LoCascio for an $8 million bridge loan. The proceeds of which will primarily be used for general working capital purposes. As well as to support the Company’s growth initiatives. The bridge loan will mature on June 30, 2022, and bears interest at 15% per annum. Plus Greenlane achieved nearly $8 million of cost-saving synergies. This was for the four months following the KushCo merger. This reiterates total cost-saving synergies of $15 million to $20 million within 2 years of closing.

[Read More] Looking For Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In January? 3 For Your List Next Week

Words From The Company

“On behalf of everyone at the organization, I would like to thank Aaron for all his incredible work, dedication, and efforts to not only help Greenlane become the ancillary leader that we are today, but to help set up the Company for even greater success in the years to come,” said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. “His continued support, both as a shareholder and lender, speaks volumes and reflects the exciting potential the Company has following its merger with KushCo. I also want to congratulate Adam for being appointed as our Chief Marketing Officer.