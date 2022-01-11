These Marijuana Stocks Could Be The Ones To Watch In 2022

These Marijuana Stocks May Reach Better Trading Levels In 2022

So far marijuana stocks are trying to sustain any and all momentum. At the start of 2022, the sector started a small upward push to get things going. As we enter the second week of the new year many are watching to see what will take place. Back in 2021, the majority of marijuana stocks were heavily impacted by the downtrend. Even as this led to a year-long buying window not many have been able to see a return. So with high hopes for 2022, we may things change in a good way.

Mainly to see a rise in trading that some feel will be more sustainable. The lack of overall upward consistency has created some fear and doubt. Nevertheless, there is still much in the works that could ease worries and fears. Specifically, if federal reform fails to pass again we don’t run into another drastic decline in trading. In 2022 there is much to look forward to if investors and shareholders can see the bigger picture in the momentum. Meaning if probation doesn’t come to end we still will see more progress and growth. This year we may see even more states legalize marijuana. What this will do is create new markets.

Which could be of value to MSO cannabis companies. So if other areas fail to happen like federal reform there are other things to keep investors’ interest if successful. Even with marijuana still, federally illegal companies like Trulieve, Green Thumb, and Curaleaf have continued to expand their operations. This expansion has come in the form of opening more retail locations. In addition to new products and various acquisitions.

Marijuana Stocks Stand A Good Chance At Seeing Better Trading In 2022

2022 is in a position to be a strong year of growth and recovery in certain areas of the cannabis industry. Overall we should see cannabis stocks have a better year. Not because of how low pot stocks have become. But there is much to be done with many new developments in the works. Which have recently been hitting the surface and hopefully give more reasons to see the bulk of the sector increase its trading average. With all the above 2022 is a crucial time for the industry. Hopefully, things work out across the board and 2022 is a better time for cannabis stock investors.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Wach Right Now In 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. In recent news, the company announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse™. Live Diamonds are the latest innovation from Trulieve’s state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida.

The initial product release of 500 units sold out within 24 hours, and Trulieve anticipates another batch of Live Diamonds to become available for sale in February 2022. In the last year, Trulieve has not let up and has continued to grow even in a down market. This has come in the form of new products and the opening of new dispensaries.

Words From The Company

“Trulieve is excited to be Florida’s first and only dispensary to offer patients the benefits of high-quality cannabis concentrates produced through hydrocarbon extraction, especially Live Diamonds by Muse,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “Due to the delicate and complex production process, this product will only be available in limited quantities, however, we look forward to expanding patient access and continuing to deliver innovative products to our valued patient base here in Florida.”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. In recent news, the company has reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 outlook. During this time the company adjusted EBITDA of $47.0 million to $53.0 million. The Company’s full-year 2021 outlook implies fourth quarter 2021 net sales growth comprised of M&A growth. As well as partially offset by a decline in organic sales.

The Company estimates that the organic sales decline experienced in the fourth quarter was in the low-to-mid teens. Which was driven by a sales mix that is primarily consumable products as opposed to durable products. The Company will provide a detailed financial outlook for 2022 as part of its fourth-quarter earnings report. However, at this time, management continues to expect 8% to 10% organic top-line growth for the full calendar year of 2022.

Which will likely be weighted toward the back half of 2022. This comes as the industry laps strong comps in the first half of this year. Plus several states that have recently enacted pro-cannabis legislation build momentum through 2022. In addition, management expects to benefit from the full year of ownership in 2022 of the five businesses acquired during 2021. This info shows that 2022 is set to be a promising year for