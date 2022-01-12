These Marijuana Stocks Deserve More Attention From Investors

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch As 2022 Is Just Beginning

Currently, many marijuana stock traders are approaching 2022 with cautious optimism. What this means is investors and shareholders are keeping a positive attitude while waiting to see more consistent upward trading. The last year for cannabis stocks has not been the best. For much of 2021 the year many top marijuana stocks were impacted by the downtrend. As the new year is just beginning those who have invested in marijuana stocks do not want a repeat of 2021.

The first several days of 2022 came with a small increase in trading. Now, most know that the cannabis sector is a volatile one. So the initial boost to start the year was short-lived. Yet so far in week 2 of January, the same volatile pattern has occurred. Which overall is a better start than what most of last year’s trading turned out to be. Outside of the market, many cannabis companies were able to expand and increase their profitability.

In 2021 many were not using past trading charts to determine if a play was worth the buy. Instead with how low the sector fell a companies success out of the market was a big factor. What this told investors was that with all the progress made this could be a good marijuana stock to buy. Now don’t only look at how profitable a company is.

When it comes to finding the best cannabis stocks to buy in 2022 thorough due diligence is a must. You want to always give yourself then eat chance at mitigating risk to better maximize your potential return. Right now there is much in the works that have yet to be seen. So with this understanding, there is a bit more confidence among some investors. Hopefully, as more things begin to develop for the cannabis industry it will resonate well for marijuana stocks. The companies mentioned in this article are marijuana stocks to watch in 2022.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In January

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. In recent news, the company has made an update to its deal with Alcanna Inc.

The company has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders. Which is for their common shares of Alcanna pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. This also includes a cash component. Sundial and Alcanna have amended the arrangement agreement dated October 7, 2021. This was done to reflect the revised consideration, which provides that Alcanna Shareholders will receive.

The Revised Consideration represents a change from all share consideration to a cash and share consideration mix. As the company works through this venture is finalized it will be a big win. Many look at Sundial as the top cannabis company to watch. So to bear witness to the company gaining more ground in the industry is also a victory. Hopefully, as more progress happens for the company it will lead to better trading for SNDL stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies. As well as Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers in various health and wellness verticals. For example such as legal cannabis and hemp. Back in December, the company announced the launch of Mood Ring’s new cannabis pre-roll product line in Alberta and Ontario. With the introduction of pre-rolls, Neptune now has an offering for every major cannabis product category in Canada.

Words From The Company

“The pre-roll market is booming in Canada, and we’re pleased to introduce this in-demand format to our popular Mood Ring product mix,” said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. “With sales up almost 200% year over year, pre-rolls have become a top three best-selling product category in Ontario as consumers increasingly seek them out for their accessibility and convenience.”