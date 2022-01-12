What’s The Deal With These Marijuana Stocks?

2 Marijuana Stocks Investors Want To See Climb In 2022

As marijuana stocks face more up and down trading what will keep them up? This is a question that holds an evident solution. But some feel there is only one thing that will help bring more consistency to the sector. This is the passing of federal cannabis reform. Whether it be cannabis banking or the end of prohibition. These are the bigger priorities of those involved I the cannabis industry. Yet back in 2021 there was a lot of expansion and growth that was in preparation for 2022. For example new states to vote on legalizing cannabis.

As well companies opening new retail locations and expanding through M&A. So in the even if federal reform failed to pass again there are still other forms of progress that can help sustain better trading. Now I’m all fairness back in 2021 progress company news such as solid earnings didn’t add the same momentum it used it. The big momentum driver for cannabis stocks this past year was any positive news on federal reform.

Yes by ending cannabis prohibition would be one of the final obstacles to overcome. However, on a state level, there is still much to be done. In fact, as of January 1st, some states have amended and enacted new laws. Which as things move forward helps to see better business. Through companies showing increased profits, it will create a rise in the sector.

Marijuana Stocks Face A New Year Of Trading

This is a new year for the sector and with it comes many new developments. So with much in the works marijuana stocks in 2022 stand a good chance at sustaining overall better trading. Hopefully with January having decent start things will progressively get better over time. For now many are remaining positive and watching to see what will happen. As well with the volatile trading continuing there are still moments when you can find the best cannabis stocks to buy. Just make sure you do your research before you invest. Below are some companies to consider when looking for cannabis stocks to watch right now in 2022

Top Marijuana Stocks For 2022 Watchlist

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF)

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc .a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures cannabis. Plus it distributes and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company’s cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. In recent news, Ayr Wellness has furthered its expansion into Pennsylvania’s legal cannabis market. This growth was achieved by opening a new dispensary in Bryn Mawr.

With this opening, it makes for the Company’s eighth affiliated dispensary in The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With the company showing more progress, more people are taking notice. As Ayr Wellness gains more attention this could lead to good results for the company. Which has the chance to assist with better trading for this top cannabis stock.

Words From The Company

Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Ayr, said “The Pennsylvania medical marijuana market continues to show excellent growth and we are excited to be opening our eighth affiliated dispensary in the Commonwealth. We consistently strive to deliver the highest quality product at an accessible price and look forward to bringing more of our branded products to the Pennsylvania patients in 2022.”

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands. Which includes Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. Over the last several months the company has made some important updates. Back on December 17th, the company announced the opening of a new MÜV Florida dispensary. This new location makes for the company’s 41st Florida location.

As well the company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature, LLC and Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc. Collectively, these acquisitions expand Verano’s presence. Which is on the East Coast with the addition of vertically integrated operations in the attractive Connecticut market. Next, the company also has welcomed veteran CPG industry executive Brett Summerer as Chief Financial Officer.

Summerer assumes the role previously held by Brian Ward, who will continue to serve as an advisor during the transition period before departing Verano. Now in more recent news Verano will be participating in several investor conferences in January. With the company continuing to grow and expand its operations 2022 could be a winning year for the company. Especially if any of this progress resonates adds momentum for this marijuana stock to watch.