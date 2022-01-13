Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2022? 2 To Watch Right Now

Investing In Marijuana Stocks Right Now Could Be The Thing To Do In 2022

Some marijuana stocks are starting to see a slight increase in trading. Now, this is based on the recent momentum since the start of the new year. This past year the sector was faced with a lack of upward consistency. Mainly due to federal cannabis reform failing to pass. When that happened many thought the sector would not reach its full potential. Yet on a state level, many pure-play and MSO cannabis companies were able to flourish. With that form of progress, it was all outside of the market. Yet with fear and caution for those invested this outside progress did very little inside of the market. Right now in the sector, there are more volatile spikes.

Although these spikes are short-lived so far it’s more upward action than anticipated. A large number of investors and shareholders feel 2022 could end up the same as 2021. However, beyond federal reform, there is much in the works that are beginning to surface. Many cannabis companies are not only opening new retail locations but new products and services as well. Plus new team and board members. In addition to the possible passing of new legal states.

Overall 2022 has the potential to be a year of more growth and recovery for many cannabis stocks. Some cannabis stocks that were down in 2021 are starting to show better signs of life. Still, it is yet to be seen if this small momentum will grow as the new year progresses. But so far things are better than what some expected to begin 2022. So if you choose to find the best marijuana stocks to buy just make sure to watch for any market changes and updates in the sector.

This is crucial due to how fast stocks can rise or drop. As well as how fast news can affect the way the sector performs. But hopefully with all that is in the pipeline better trading and growth will continue for the cannabis industry. The marijuana stocks to watch below are just some options to keep on your radar.

Glass House Brands Inc.

Glass House Brands Inc. cultivates, manufactures, produces, and retails cannabis. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. On December 20th the company released news regarding the acquisition of Plus Products Inc. PLUS is a leading cannabis edibles company in California. Glass House is acquiring PLUS for approximately US$25.6 million. This is being done through a combination of unsecured convertible debt2 and equity, plus additional performance-based consideration. Glass House is working to create the largest cannabis brand-building platform in California.

The Company’s house cannabis brand, Glass House Farms, was the No. 1 ranked flower brand by sales in California in Q3 20213. PLUS is a leading edibles brand in California with the No. 4 ranked edibles brand by sales in Q3 20213. Based on top-of-mind brand awareness, a common CPG metric measuring brand strength, PLUS is the No. 1 ranked brand in California in the gummy segment, the largest segment of the edibles category4. According to BDS Analytics (“BDSA”), the combined company would be the only company with a top 5 position in both the Flower and Edibles categories in California.

Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. Through its subsidiaries it produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. At the end of November, the company released its Q3 2021 earnings. At this time the company saw its revenue increase 9% to $15.6 million. These figures are in comparison to $14.3 million. Next, the company’s revenue in Florida also went up. This increase was 4.3 percent to $13.1 million compared to $12.6 million.

More recent highlights are Cansortium appointed a new auditor, Baker Tilly US, LLP. This was done in preparation for reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP in 2022. As well the company’s Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $4.9 million. Which is up 31.4% in revenue, compared to $3.6 million or 25.5% of revenue. If the company can continue to grow and thrive this year can yield better results. For both inside and out of the market as many find the company to be a good marijuana stock watch.

Words From The Company

“We executed on several key initiatives during the quarter, including the opening of a new dispensary in Pennsylvania and two new dispensaries in Florida, bringing our total retail footprint to 29 stores,” said CEO Robert Beasley. “We also received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operation in several new bays at our recently expanded Sweetwater facility. In fact, products from Sweetwater hit the shelves in November as planned and early customer feedback has been excellent.