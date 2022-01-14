Cannabis Macaroons? Oui, They're a Thing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Luxury cannabis is one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry. Products such as Beboe's edible pastilles and Hervé's cannabis macaroons are aimed at the high-end cannabis consumer, who is willing to pay more for exclusive pot items.

On the latest episode of the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, editor-in-chief Jon Small talks to Cheyne Nadeau, VP of Marketing for Hervé, which in addition to baking French-inspired chocolate ganache and raspberry buttercream macaroons, recently introduced a line of fancy, sublingual hard candies called La Mirage.

The two discuss why the luxury cannabis category is so hot, who is buying this stuff, and the opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs in the space in the next few years.

