Marijuana Stocks To Keep On Your Radar This Year

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022 For Better Trading

Right now marijuana stocks are still facing a fair amount of volatile trading. Now, this is not entirely a bad thing. Mainly due to when the sector sees some pull back, it’s a window to find the best marijuana stocks to buy. Back in 2021 cannabis stocks were hit with a major downtrend. Due to this significant drop, it created essentially a year-long buying opportunity. So at this time investors were on the hunt to add the top cannabis stocks to their portfolio. Many who purchased the dips and held from this past year are looking to see a rise in 2022. As the new year has just started so far things are slowly looking better.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

Well for the first month and a half of 2021 most marijuana stocks seemed as if they were going to continue to climb. However, this was not the case. Still, with how bad the sector fell the last year 2022 is not looking too bad. Yet it is still early and there is much to be seen. Investing in cannabis stocks can be slightly unsettling at times even on a good day of trading. This is from how unpredictable the sector is and how fast things can shift.

For instance, as quick as a company can run is as fast it can fall. That’s why most investors look at cannabis stocks as short-term plays. With that said there are long-term cannabis companies that hold potential for marijuana stock investors. Right now is a crucial time for the cannabis industry as well as the publicly traded side of things. This is because outside of the market these companies are expanding and growing other areas of business.

Marijuana Stocks And The Progress Of The Cannabis Industry

The more a company can show profitability and overall progress the more someone will want to invest. Gauging a companies success outside of the market was a big strategy on whether pot stock was worth buying. Obviously with the sector down other factors come into play when executing trades. To which investors saw it as more of buy and hold for when a real sustainable recovery takes place. There have been some spikes in the last year amidst the downtrend that some have been able to catch before dipping back down.

Yet the majority of investors are holding out for the passing of federal cannabis reform. This is when many feel the big recovery will arrive and those invested will possibly see sizable returns. Nevertheless, there is more in the works that can potentially lead to better trading in 2022. For now, it’s a waiting game as most marijuana stocks to watch await to see better trading. The cannabis stocks mentioned in this article are a few companies to keep an eye on.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps listings marketplace that offers consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands. As well as the strain, pricing, and other information regarding cannabis products; and provides WM Business SaaS solution. In recent news, the company has announced it will be participating in the upcoming ICR conferences 2022. As well as the 24th Annual Needham virtual growth conference. Back on January 10th, the company was a part of the ICR conference.

At this time the company held virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Next, the company will be participating in the annual Needham virtual growth conference. This will take place on January 14th, 2022 at 1:15 pm EST. WM Technology management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Which will take place throughout the duration of the conference. For information, contact your Needham Institutional representative. All in all the company is showing continued growth. With this new opportunities can emerge creating more value for the company. Especially as cannabis becomes more popular

[Read More] Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2022? 2 To Watch Right Now

Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, and stock purchases. As well as a recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. Which is with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. In recent news Leafly and Merida Merger Corp.

I announced that it entered into a $30 million convertible note purchase agreement. This agreement is with new investors led by Cohanzick Management LLC and affiliates an investment management firm.

[Read More] These Marijuana Stocks Deserve More Attention From Investors

This supplemental financing, which will close immediately prior to the closing of the proposed business combination between Leafly and Merida, will help to ensure full funding of Leafly’s current multi-year business plan.