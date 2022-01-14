Cannabis and Covid: New Research Points to Cannabinoids Potential to Block Coronavirus

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Research is moving at a fast pace to deal with the global pandemic, so it was only a matter of time before research turned to cannabis.

According to a study published in the Journal of Nature Products, two compounds commonly found in hemp prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy human cells. Researchers at Oregon State University's Global Hemp Innovation Center discovered that CBGA and CBDA had the potential to combat coronavirus.

In technical terms: Cannabinoid acids found in hemp attached themselves to protein spikes found on the virus, and that blocked a step the pathogen uses to infect people. The tests were all done in a lab, not on people. Although surely there’s a huge population out there ready to step up as test subjects for cannabis vs. coronavirus.

Who’s laughing now

Hemp, of course, is cannabis Sativa and has no psychoactive properties. It’s what’s commonly used in cosmetics, lotions, clothing, food, and animal feed. That didn’t stop late-night hosts from having a bit of stoner fun about the news.

“All this time we’ve been listening to the CDC, we should have been eating CBD,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “You know, it’s funny — all these crazy cures, I’m like ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous.’ Ivermectin, the horse dewormer; bleach. And then somebody says marijuana prevents Covid, I’m like ‘Oh, really? Do tell.’”

“Technically, these are compounds that have to be extracted and not smoked, but there’s anecdotal support for the Covid-fighting properties of weed itself because as of today – and this is true – three people who’ve yet to get Covid are Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and Snoop Dogg,” Colbert said on The Late Show.

“Great news for all the teenagers whose parents find weed in their room: ‘Oh, mom, I see you found the Covid-stopping compounds that I hid in my sock drawer. Those aren’t mine. No, no. Those aren’t mine. I’m just holding them for my friend, Tony Fauci.’” joked Colbert.