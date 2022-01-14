Are You Investing In Marijuana Stocks? These 2 Could Be Right For You

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Kick Off 2022

So far 2022 marijuana stocks have not looked as bad as some thought. Due to how this last year of trading has been some felt this downward pattern would continue. Now at the start of 2022, the sector started the year off with a decent upward push. This slight increase for marijuana stocks lasted a few days for the initial week. And since then some days have faced some pullback. But better momentum is slowly making its way back into the sector. The start of the new year came with hope and excitement which is probably the main reason why the start of 2022 was off to a good start.

Right now many are trying to remain optimistic about the future of marijuana stock investing. As mentioned above fears plague shareholders that if things go left that 2022 will be the same as 2021. Mainly regarding the failure to enact some form of federal cannabis reform. The failure to pass some type of federal reform is what led to the downtrend of 2021. Still this year this is much in the works inside of the cannabis industry.

Specifically with operations and state-level cannabis legislation. In 2022 many new states will soon vote to possibly legalize cannabis. If more states legalize marijuana this will only mean more growth and money. As well as possibly seeing outside success resonate inside of the market for cannabis stocks. Much of the recent developments we are seeing were started this last year. Some would say that 2021 was a time of preparation. And this new year is a time of execution. The thing is with the end of cannabis prohibition will help boost outside markets such as Canada.

The Push For Better Trading From Marijuana Stocks

It’s been said that when cannabis prohibition is finally eliminated It will be the saving grace for Canada’s cannabis market. Which had the potential to cause a run for all marijuana stocks. Although this is not a guarantee many are still looking to buy the best marijuana stocks of the speculation that federal cannabis reform will pass. Now if it doesn’t pass some feel people won’t see the bigger picture. Which there is plenty in the pipeline to see better all-around trading for most cannabis stocks.

As things are just getting started investors and shareholders are keeping their eyes open. Just make sure before investing you do your research on each possible cannabis stock to buy this year. With that said the companies mentioned in this article have a good chance to reach better trading levels.

Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC:RWBYF) TPCO Holding Corp. (OTC:GRAMF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. Days before the new year the company made a crucial news update. The company announced it has issued 6,784,812 shares to settle a CAD$5.1 million (US$4.0 million) debt. The weighted average conversion price is approximately CAD$0.75 per share. By settling the debt at a favorable conversion price, RWB will realize an accounting gain of approximately CAD$2.3 million (US$1.8 million).

Hopefully, this venture will be settled and work out in the end for the company. In 2022 many cannabis companies are working to see more progress both in the market and business operations.

From this, there stands a chance more people will take notice of this progress. Which has the chance to add some trading momentum for this marijuana stock. Still with the new year just starting there is a chance this and other developments will be good for the company.

TPCO Holding Corp.

TPCO Holding Corp. cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock-keeping units across 20 form factors. At the end of November, the company announced Tiffany McBride as Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures. In addition to this, the company appointed Kerry Arnold as Chief People Officer. The two positions further The Parent Company’s mission to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the cannabis sector.

Prior to this news, the company announced an extension of its popular value vape cartridge line, Fun Uncle Cruisers. This news was released back in November but with 4 new flavors, this could start to pick here in 2022.

Right now many companies like TPCO Holding have launched new products back at the end of 2021. So with a new year just beginning things have only just started in regards to seeing sales increase from these new cannabis products.