3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week

3 Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Many marijuana stock investors are trying to stay positive about this new year. Much of this has to do with fears about having another trading year like 2021. However, the start of 2022 came with some upward momentum. Although this upward push is a bit volatile in comparison to the last year it’s an improvement. Right now outside of the market there is much in the works. Much of these recent developments are now coming to light in 2022.

From possible states legalizing cannabis all the way to the launch of new products. As well back in 2021, some companies expanded their operations by acquiring other companies. By doing that 2022 will now have some of the largest cannabis companies in the industry. To which if more success and progress can be shown it could resonate well for the sector. Which has the possibility of helping some marijuana stocks see better trading. But until we see some of these developments happen investors are keeping an eye out.

Especially with how up and down the market can be over the last few weeks there have been moments to find top marijuana stocks to buy. With the new year just starting it’s yet to be seen which cannabis stocks will be top gainers. Yet many feel the multi-state operators will be the ones to watch. Mainly because of how most MSO have an easier time becoming a part of new markets. As well with all the different niches of the cannabis industry, some feel ancillary marijuana stocks are on the radar too.

Marijuana Stocks Investing After Market Research

Still no matter the type of cannabis stock to watch always do your homework. By doing your research on each possible investment you could help limit the risk and maximize your return. In addition to focusing on things inside the market other factors outside the market could be the catalyst needed to see a better overall year of trading. This can be from the stage and federal reform and other areas of the cannabis industry that based on progress can as well help cannabis stocks perform better in 2022. So with that being said the marijuana stocks to watch below are just some options to keep on your radar.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022 Right Now

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. In recent news, the company has announced its way into the Minnesota cannabis market. This venture was done through the company acquiring LeafLine Industries. As one of only two licensed cultivators in the Minnesota medical cannabis market, LeafLine is licensed to grow, process, and dispense cannabis directly to patients.

The company has been one of the handful that even if down market exhibits promising growth. As more success continues for the company hopefully this can help bring some momentum on the market side of things. In a bit more recent news the company attended several investor conferences earlier in January. Events like this give a better understanding of who Green Thumb is a company.

\This allows for new people to get more familiar with the company as new potential investors. In comparison those who already invested looking to hear any new updates or developments. So with more to be seen in 2022 this marijuana stock to watch is high on most investors lists this year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. In the last several weeks the company has made some important announcements. About 3 weeks ago the company announced it has acquired Bloom Dispensaries.

In addition, Bloom strengthens Curaleaf’s production capabilities. Following this, the company has made adjustments to its staff. As of January 4th Matt Darin has become President of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Like many other cannabis companies during the start of 2022 Curaleaf took part in 2 investor conferences.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging. Plus specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. Back on January 11th Greenlane received approval from the United States Postal Service for a business and regulatory exception to the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act. This allows Greenlane to ship vaporizers and accessories classified as electronic nicotine delivery systems products to other compliant businesses.

With this new approval, over 97% of total annual sales will be eligible for shipment by freight, USPS. Or major carriers and the PACT Act’s impact will be reduced to less than 3% of annual sales. The recently amended PACT Act, among other provisions, bans the mailing of ENDS products via the USPS. Which has led to other shipping restrictions by private carriers. This law was intended to impact nicotine vaporization devices.