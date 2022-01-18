What Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch

Could It Be Prime Time For Investors To Tune Into These Marijuana Stocks?

This new year is a fresh start for marijuana stock investors. Although there is much ground to make up inside of the market. This past year was a trying time for shareholders. Many top marijuana stocks were affected by the downtrend that occurred. This goes for both Canadian and U.S based marijuana stocks. Even though most of the top Canadian marijuana stocks have been on the low end of the market for some time. This is mostly due to poor execution from Canada to establish a regulated market.

However many feel if the U.S can end prohibition it will be a stronger bridge for new business. This potential business is all predicated on federal reform passing and could cause a much-needed jump-start for some of the best Canadian marijuana stocks to watch. Now for many U.S based marijuana stocks, there is strong potential to see better trading in 2022. So to tackle the obvious if federal cannabis reform passes this year it has the potential to cause a sector-wide run. Yet beyond just federal reform, there is many things that can happen to see a better year of trading.

The growth and success outside of the market have continued to impress many. In fact, back in 2021 states like California and Illinois were able to see record-breaking months in cannabis sales. For some companies, this showed strong sales when it came time to show shareholders quarterly reports. Since the start of the new year, there has been an increase in volatile trading. So this can create a chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy in 2022.

The Ups And Downs Of The Cannabis Sector

The thought for many is that even on an average up day it’s a buy and hold for many. Which is as well based on the ending of cannabis prohibition. Never the less there is much to be seen that can certainly be a catalyst for better trading. On a state level, we may see more MSO cannabis companies expanding with the possible passing of new legal states. Or the fact that in this last year many companies have grown through way of M&A.

Ventures which are just now in 2022 coming to life. Overall there are many new developments in the works. With that, there are more people looking to invest and want to see more market progress. The companies mentioned below are showing promising growth potential. If these marijuana stocks further build momentum it’s possible to see a spike in trading.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2022

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized properties. Which are then leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. In recent news, the company announced its operating, investment, and capital markets activity from October 1, 2021, through today. As of January 5, 2022, IIP owned 103 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Plus Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. This represents a total of approximately 7.7 million rentable square feet. Which also includes approximately 2.5 million rentable square feet under development / redevelopment. As of January 5, 2022, IIP had invested approximately $1.7 billion across its portfolio. This will consist of the purchase price and construction funding and improvements reimbursed to tenants. But excluding transaction costs and had committed an additional approximately $316.1 million.

The money was used to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for the completion of construction and improvements at IIP’s properties. These statistics do not include an $18.5 million loan from IIP to a developer for the construction of a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility in California. As well as up to $55.0 million that may be funded between June 15, 2022, and July 31, 2022. Pursuant to IIP’s lease with a tenant at one of IIP’s Pennsylvania properties, as the tenant at that property, may not elect to have IIP disburse those funds. And pay IIP the corresponding base rent on those funds.

Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate. Which is related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. Back at the end of December, the company obtained a $20 million debt facility.

From this, the company was able to drive future growth. Power REIT expects to use the Debt Facility proceeds as a growth vehicle to acquire additional greenhouse cultivation properties. As well as fund value-add improvements at its existing greenhouse properties.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to enter into this financing arrangement,” said David H. Lesser, CEO of Power REIT. “This Debt Facility culminates months of effort and reflects the close working relationship and trust that we have developed with the Bank. This transaction allows us to continue our growth trajectory by deploying non-dilutive capital at a significant investment yield spread to the borrowing cost. We also believe this Debt Facility can be expanded as we add additional unencumbered assets to the borrowing base used to calculate the amount of funding the Bank is prepared to advance.”