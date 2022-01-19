Cannabis Capsules Are Ultra-Efficient, But Are They Right For You?

The future is here. Cannabis comes in an ultra-efficient smokeless pill form that you can take by mouth. It seems unconventional, but when you really think about it, most things come in pill form.

It’s not that unusual to see psychoactive compounds, medications, and supplements in the form of a capsule or tablet. It would be much weirder if you had to smoke your vitamins or your allergy medicine.

Before you run out and grab some cannabis capsules, there are a few things you should know. The experience is very different, and the effects may not be for everyone.

What is a cannabis capsule?

Cannabis capsules take the extract of a cannabis plant and mix them with some kind of carrier oil into pre-measured doses. The packaging usually lists how much THC and how much CBD is in each capsule. You swallow your pre-measured dose of cannabis just like you’d swallow any other capsule or tablet.

Cannabis capsules are not a supplement to smoking or vaping cannabis. They’re an alternative. If you don’t like smoking or can’t smoke, cannabis capsules allow you to enjoy the high of your favorite strains without the involvement of your lungs.

Hemp or cbd capsules are completely different

Labeling is crucial, and vague terms can sometimes be misleading. Hemp is cannabis and CBD is a cannabinoid. Hemp extract capsules, or CBD capsules, are also technically cannabis capsules. The biggest difference between the two is that capsules made of hemp won’t get you high. Hemp contains less than 0.3% THC, which isn’t enough to produce any noticeable psychoactive effect.

This doesn’t mean that hemp extract or CBD are without merit. They’re a great way to naturally induce relaxation and produce feelings of emotional wellness without altering your mind. If you want some of the benefits of weed but you need to keep your mind sober, CBD capsules are great. These are a supplementary way to enjoy cannabis. You can take CBD along with weed without getting any higher.

How do cannabis capsules work?

You swallow your cannabis capsule and it reaches your stomach. Your body begins to digest and filter the cannabinoids, including the THC. They slowly release over time, bringing on a high that can take as long as two hours to start and as long as eight hours to eventually finish.

Capsules can be very polarizing. This will sound like an absolute nightmare to some people. If you want to be able to control your high and you need to have a good idea of when it’s going to end, capsules are definitely not for you.

If you have a high THC tolerance and use weed for its medicinal or wellness benefits, you’re probably going to adore the idea of a capsule. Taking a low-dose capsule twice a day will give you benefits without making you feel too high to function. It’s the perfect means to an end.

How capsules stack up against other forms

Cannabis capsules work very differently from other forms of cannabis. For some people, this is a selling point. Others might find it to be a drawback. It all depends on the way you like to enjoy your weed.

Vaping cannabis

Vaping cannabis is one of the most convenient ways to use cannabis. It’s not messy. There’s no smoke, no ashes, and no lighter. You don’t need to grind, pack, or roll anything. You don’t have to clean resin out of a pipe or a bong. It’s also extremely concentrated. You can take one strong hit off a vape and rapidly conclude your smoke sesh if you have a novel to write or a song to play. You’ll begin to feel the effects almost immediately.