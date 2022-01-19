The Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Right Now? These Could Be The Ones You Need

These Marijuana Stocks Could Add More Value To Your Portfolio

When it comes to investing in marijuana stocks there are some things to consider. Let’s weigh some of the positives to buying top marijuana stocks in 2022. So to begin the legal cannabis market inside of the U.S. has come a long way over the years. With this, the amount of progress that has taken place is paramount to what has yet to be seen. The positives come in the form of an industry that is still young and growing that can ultimately be profitable. Which is evident in most legal cannabis states.

Right now as things further develop in the cannabis industry their time to test the waters a bit. At the moment many cannabis companies are looking to further expand and grow inside of the niche. What this looks like is buying our other companies. In addition to mergers and ventures that lead to profitability and more progress. Many fear that 2022 will yield similar results as 2021. This concern stems from the lack of federal cannabis reform.

Yet this new year has already given us the start of some of the bigger developments in the cannabis industry. Nevertheless many wait with great caution and anticipation. Now some of the downsides of 2022 also come from the failure to enact federal cannabis reform. Whether cannabis banking or ending probation altogether. Those who are involved in legal cannabis need the system to hold more advantages. Which at the moment is on a bit of a seesaw.

Marijuana Stocks Performance In 2022

Overall the cannabis industry may a state level is thriving in ways some never imagined. But on the downside is the hold up it with ending federal prohibition. In fact, some feel on the day broader reform is passed particular prohibition a breakup may occur. Yet till such time for those looking to buy cannabis stocks in 2022 should apply a few steps. First, pay attention to the sector and build a marijuana stocks watch list. 5 to 10 companies should be good to start. After you do your research of each company whichever shows the least risk could be worth being in your portfolio. So with this 2022 is a good place to be a time of rebuilding. The cannabis stocks below are just a few to keep an eye on in 2022

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2022

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. In recent trading CURLF stock has been able to sustain its momentum. This has helped CURLF stock show growth potential in the market. Especially while things are still volatile. Over the last few weeks, the company has announced some important updates. For starters, back on January 4th the company appointed Matt Darin as the President of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Darin brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience at an important moment in Curaleaf’s growth trajectory. Following this, the company released the news in regards to its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. This company information will be released and made public on March 7th, 2022.

If the company can show profitable results it may help increase how CURLF stock trades. As the sector still trades up and down the more progress a company has the better it may trade. So as the company is just getting started so far things are heading in the right direction. Although things can change without warning CURLF stock is still looked at as one of the best marijuana stocks to watch right now.

TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult-use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. In recent news, the company has announced the appointment of Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Ghanem brings nearly two decades of experience in large-scale healthcare services, cannabis, pharmacy, and retail operations to TerrAscend where he will manage and oversee all operations. With new leadership on the team, the company is positioned to see more growth. Hopefully, as TerrAscend shows more progress it will generate better trading momentum as well. Which is the end goal for any company to see an increase in trading. And with how most marijuana stocks performed in 2021 any upward trading is a win.

Words From The Company

“Ziad’s cannabis industry expertise and experience, together with his significant healthcare and pharmacy background, is a rare find and makes him the ideal person for this role,” said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “Ziad’s proven success in business optimization, financial management and leadership development will be a strong asset to TerrAscend as we execute on our growth strategy”