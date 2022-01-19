Looking For Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2022? These 2 May Be Worth it

Here Are 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In January 2022

When it comes to investing in marijuana stocks this year 2022 has some upside to it. For starters with all that took place back in 2021 this new year is a time for execution. So as cannabis companies continue to show progress and more developments many wait with anticipation. Back in 2021 many companies were showing strong growth potential. This growth came in the form of some companies merging and others that were acquired. For some of these companies, these ventures are just now becoming operational.

So this year is time to see just how well some of these cannabis companies can execute. As well some of the other types of growth that were seen in 2021 are the opening of new retail cannabis stores. Mainly from various MSOs but once doors were open this has created more value for the company. Specifically with the launch of new products and seeing an increase in the amount of revenue. In fact, some legal states have continuously been able to see record-breaking sales. Which has helped some to see solid earnings.

From this success, there have been moments of better trading. However, even when a jump in momentum occurs over the last year cannabis stocks haven’t been able to sustain it. Now, this can be due to several factors the main one being the lack of broad cannabis reform. Still, as 2022 is just getting started there is much to be seen. Meaning if the cannabis industry as a whole can show more progress it may resonate well inside of the market. Which is the goal for many marijuana stock investors to be able to see consistent upward trading.

At the start of the new year, marijuana stocks were sustaining better trading for the first few days. This pattern continued into the second week of the new year. With investors, halfway through January things are still in limbo. Yet there have been better days of trading than the last few months before 2022. With this recent market action, investors are keeping a positive outlook that cannabis stock will see better trading for most of 2022. The cannabis stocks to watch below are some options to consider if you’re looking for marijuana stocks to buy in 2022.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products. Which is for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. In recent news, the company through its partnership with Martha Stewart unveiled Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals.

This is marking the brand’s first-ever category expansion in its growing CBD portfolio. Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their needs throughout the day. With convenient and trusted CBD products – including gummies, oils, softgels and the new CBD Wellness Topicals. Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals offer simple solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and are a part of Martha’s wellness portfolio.

Words From Martha Stewart

“I believe that living well can be simplified by focusing on practical and effective solutions, which is why I created this line of CBD Wellness Topicals with the Canopy Growth team,” says Martha Stewart. “I am thrilled to help improve our customers’ daily lives through proven formulations that make wellness accessible and convenient, with offerings that address muscle discomfort, sleep deprivation, and stress.”

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. Over the last few months, the company has made some good business moves. Back in mid-November the company announced it has acquired 70% of Québec-Based ROSE LifeScience.

The company ROSE LifeScience is a leading vertically integrated branded and third-party supplier to the Québec cannabis market. The transaction is valued at up to C$46.7 million. ROSE becomes the Québec operational unit of Village Farms’ Canadian cannabis business segment, with ROSE’s headquarters and the existing team remaining in Québec. This will also add much value to Village Farms moving into the future. Now in more recent news CEO of Village farm and President and CEO of Pure Sunfarms hosted a live AMA.

This abbreviation stands for “Ask Me Anything” which took place on a Reddit subgroup. Prior to this announcement, there was news in regards to the company voluntarily delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange. Yet the shares are to remain listed on Nasdaq.

Village Farms common shares being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Marke) since February 2019. The company believes the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense. As well as administrative requirements associated with maintaining a TSX listing. The Company also believes Nasdaq provides its shareholders with sufficient liquidity.