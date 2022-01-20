Are You Buying The Best Marijuana Stocks? 2 To Watch In January

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your January Watchlist

When it comes to investing in marijuana stocks this year 2022 has some potential upside to it. For starters with all that took place back in 2021 this new year is a time for execution. So as cannabis companies continue to show progress and more developments many wait with anticipation. Back in 2021 many companies were showing strong growth potential. This growth came in the form of some companies merging and others that were acquired. For some of these companies, these ventures are just now becoming operational.

So this year is time to see just how well some of these cannabis companies can execute. As well some of the other types of growth that were seen in 2021 is the opening of new retail cannabis stores. Mainly from various MSOs but once doors were open this has created more value for the company. Specifically with the launch of new products and seeing an increase in the amount of revenue.

In fact, some legal states have continuously been able to see record-breaking sales. Which has helped some to see solid earnings. From this success, there have been moments of better trading. However, even when a jump in momentum occurs over the last year cannabis stocks haven’t been able to sustain it. Now, this can be due to several factors the main one being the lack of broad cannabis reform.

Marijuana Stocks And The Cannabis Industry In 2022

Still, as 2022 is just getting started there is much to be seen. Meaning if the cannabis industry as a whole can show more progress it may resonate well inside of the market. Which is the goal for many marijuana stock investors to be able to see consistent upward trading. At the start of the new year, marijuana stocks were sustaining better trading for the first few days. This pattern continued into the second week of the new year. With investors, halfway through January things are still in limbo. Yet there have been better days of trading than the last few months before 2022. With this recent market action, investors are keeping a positive outlook that cannabis stock will see better trading for most of 2022. The cannabis stocks to watch below are some options to consider if you’re looking for marijuana stocks to buy in 2022.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch During This New Year

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. In recent news, the company has entered the Minnesota cannabis market. This was done through the acquisition of LeafLine Industries. This acquisition of one of only two vertical licenses in Minnesota. Which also includes an operating cultivation facility and five open retail locations. The acquisition will expand the production capacity.

As well as scaling distribution capabilities while broadening access to medical cannabis products for Minnesota patients. Plus this venture will increase its national presence to 15 states; 73 open retail locations nationwide. The acquisition of LeafLine includes a cultivation facility and five open and operating retail locations. Which are located in Eagan, Hibbing, St. Cloud, St. Paul, and Willmar. Green Thumb will also maintain the opportunity to open up to three additional retail locations in the state.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to enter the Minnesota medical market and broaden access to cannabis products for Minnesota patients,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We look forward to caring for LeafLine’s existing patients while ensuring a seamless transition. And looking ahead, we are ready to begin providing patients access to high-quality flower and edible products, both of which have been recently approved. As we kick off 2022, Green Thumb is thrilled to welcome over 100 new team members, a new state and five new retail locations.”

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. Over the last several months the company has released some important updates. On the 18th of January Cresco announced the opening of its 10th Pennsylvania dispensary in Ambler. As Cresco continues to expand its operation more people are getting familiar with the company.

This comfort also has the potential of converting patients into investors. So as more success resumes for Cresco some people value the company as a top marijuana stock to watch in 2022. Following this good info came some bittersweet news. The company announced it will be terminating its Blair Wellness acquisition.

“We have terminated the purchase agreement with Blair Wellness due to the failure of certain closing conditions to be met prior to our specified termination date,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-founder. “We will continue to look for other avenues to expand our footprint in Maryland, and execute our strategy of going deep in meaningful, material states.”

Blair Wellness was originally expected to close during Q4 2021. There are no termination fees associated with the Transaction.