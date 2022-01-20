Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022 That May End Up In Your Portfolio

Are These Marijuana Stocks On Your Radar? Here’s Why They Should Be

With the current pullback in trading right now is a good time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Now before you do this let’s consider a few factors. For starters, you need to understand what’s happening inside of the market and what’s going on in the industry. This understanding will give you better clarity on which cannabis companies are showing more upside. Now before you start your research in the last year relying on past trading history has not offered the same value.

The main reason is due to this past downtrend. Prior to 2021 using past trading history was a valid metric to use when looking to invest in top marijuana stocks. Currently what many are focused on is the progress and profitability outside of the market. With many cannabis companies having solid growth and movement during the pandemic some of the companies were able to show good earnings. This is great to see as the publicly traded side of the sector is not doing as well as it once has.

So as more cannabis companies continue to show success more people are finding an interest in investing in legal cannabis. Especially investing in the best cannabis stocks. Once you have watched and learned the market a bit and you have educated yourself on the type of cannabis companies now it’s about weighing the risk. What this means is figuring out which marijuana stocks will offer low risk and max return.

Marijuana Stock To Watch During The New Year

At times the returns may not also be the best but it’s better than taking a loss. Which is what took place for many cannabis stock investors. Altogether there is much to be seen in new developments for the cannabis industry. Hopefully, with more progress, it will resonate well among the majority of marijuana stocks. So as 2022 is just starting the pot stocks below are some options to keep an eye on this new year.

Marijuana Stocks In 2022 Are These On Your Radar

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC:LOWLF) MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD)

Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing. As well as distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. In recent news, the company announced changes to its team. Lowell has named veteran finance executive and cannabis investor Jeff Monat to its Board of Directors. Mr. Monat is a Senior Partner at Merida Capital Holdings.

Which is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers underpinning the rapid development of the cannabis industry. He sits on Merida’s Investment Committee, helping to steer the firm’s investments. These investments focus on products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis as an agricultural product. As well as natural plant-based medicine, a constituent in pharmaceutical formulations, and a recreational consumer product.

Words From The Company

“With Jeff, we have immediately expanded the knowledge, expertise, and perspective of our board,” says Chairman of the Board George Allen. “Not only does he bring unrivaled experience, but also a fundamental understanding of the economics of this massive, and still evolving industry.”

MariMed Inc.

MariMed Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. Back on January 18th, the company announced they have acquired Green Growth Group, Inc. What makes this venture important is Green Growth Group, Inc. holds a provisional Cannabis Craft License in Illinois. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. This transaction will enable MariMed to add cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution to its existing retail cannabis operations in the state.

MariMed will bring its full product portfolio of award-winning and top-selling brands, genetics, and products to one of the top cannabis markets in the United States. Another recent acquisition also has happened where MariMed has entered into an agreement to acquire Kind Therapeuticus USA, LLC. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction will result in the third state, incremental to Massachusetts and Illinois.

In which MariMed will have acquired a licensed cannabis business it manages and assisted in developing. Once acquired, Kind’s financial results with be reported by the Company on a consolidated basis. The Kind acquisition will further represent MariMed’s successful implementation of its strategic growth plan. Which is to consolidate the multiple state cannabis businesses it organically developed and manages.

Words From The CEO 1/18/22

“This acquisition allows MariMed to be a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, where we already operate four high-performing Thrive-branded dispensaries,” said Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. “It is an important part of our strategic growth plan to increase our revenue and profits by expanding in the high-growth states in which we currently operate. Illinois regulations provide for our company to own up to 10 dispensaries and three Craft Licenses.”

