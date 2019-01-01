About A K Mishra

AK Mishra, the founder and director of Chanakya education private limited, which is a conglomerate of Chanakya IAS Academy, flagship company (since 1993), Chanakya Academy for SSC/banking & other Government jobs and Chanakya Publications. Understanding and analyzing human behavior at different stages of life in different circumstances is what enticed, Success Guru AK Mishra to establish two more business verticals which are “AK Mishra’s Art of Success – a life transformation training company & Non-profit Organization “AK Mishra Foundation”. For more than 2 decades he has been inspiring youth with his motivational lectures,