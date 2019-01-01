About Aaron Keller

Aaron Keller is a founding partner and the managing principal of Capsule, a brand design agency in Minneapolis. He has lead brand development, strategy, research and naming for more than 15 years, working with brands as large as Jack Daniel's, Target and 3M, and as small as one-person startups. He has written two books on the subjects of logo and package design: Design Matters//Logos and Design Matters//Packaging.