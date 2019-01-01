Aaron Kwittken is global chairman and CEO of Kwittken, an award-winning PR agency headquartered in New York. The firm has offices in London and Toronto and boasts a client roster of iconic brands along with a staff of multi-specialists. Kwittken makes regular guest appearances on CNBC, FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV to provide insights on matters involving reputation and brand management.
