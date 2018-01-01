Aaron Smith

Co-founder and executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)
Aaron Smith is co-founder and executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the largest trade association representing legal cannabis businesses in the U.S and the only one working to advance the industry on a national level. As NCIA executive director, and previously as California state policy director for the Washington, D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project, Mr. Smith has worked successfully to build coalitions with elected officials on both sides of the aisle to advance marijuana law reform legislation.

Is 2018 the Year Legal Cannabis Finally Comes of Age?
Is 2018 the Year Legal Cannabis Finally Comes of Age?

With the market maturing at a rapid rate, even skeptics are taking notice.
Cannabis Legalization Isn't a Sure Thing and the Industry Can't Afford to Stop Fighting
Cannabis Legalization Isn't a Sure Thing and the Industry Can't Afford to Stop Fighting

We've come a long way towards national legalization, but it's far from a done deal.
