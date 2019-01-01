About Aashika Jain

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters and the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times. Now heading the web operations of an enterprising all-women team of Entrepreneur’s India Edition. I am a speed junkie, a cosmic believer, and an absolute Indian at heart! I am all things Hindi + English+ tech.