About Abdulmuttalib (Talib) Hashim
Abdulmuttalib (Talib) Hashim is an Emirati entrepreneur, Emiratization and workforce localization expert, and founder of TBH Consultancy, a localization consultancy firm. TBH is the first advisory firm with a full-fledged focus on Emiratization and localization in the GCC. Talib is also an Associate Partner with Global Human Resource consulting firm, Aon. Through his work, Talib has been instrumental in advising senior managers on issues related to adopting the most effective ways to attracting, engaging and developing their local talent. Talib is also a coach and mentor for entrepreneurs. He has mentored UAE nationals in local programs such as The Emirati Launchpad by Impact Hub, The EAAGY Awards for Gulf Social Entrepreneurs, and Emirates Foundation’s KAFA’AT Program for Emirati Entrepreneurs.