Abhi Gholap

Abhi Gholap

Contributor
Founder & CEO, OptraSCAN

About Abhi Gholap

Abhi is an alumnus of IIT Mumbai and Stanford University Graduate school of Business. With 17 international patents and several research publications, including NATURE, Abhi strongly believes in innovating and commercializing for the industry needs. Abhi is chair of TiECon health, member of Sand Hill Angels and board member of EPPIC Global.

Earlier Abhi worked for Siemens Medical before his first entrepreneurial venture that was acquired later for $100mn. Optra Ventures is an early stage venture investment in Medical Devices and Digital Healthcare with Optra Systems, Optra SCAN and Optra Health as 3 group companies.