About Abhik Mitra

Abhik Mitra, Managing Director for SPOTON Logistics Pvt Ltd, has over 28 years of experience in the logistics, entertainment and consumer products industries. His service as the Managing Director of TNT India contributed significantly in the growth of Indian business. Prior to this, he has held several senior executive and board positions at leading organizations such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Under his guidance and supervision, SPOTON is making diligent efforts towards becoming India’s No. 1 Logistics Company.