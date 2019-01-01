Abhinandan Sangam, is the Co-Founder and CTO at Finzy (Bridge FinTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) - an RBI registered, NBFC-P2P lending platform.

Prior to Finzy, he was leading the Global Travel practice at Thoughtworks, consulting organisations from the Travel and Airline industry on their digital transformation, envisioning new product ideas and quick go-to-market strategies.

With an extensive experience of more than 20 years across the globe, Abhinandan has been a part of organisations like Amadeus, Siemens, MindTree, Sabre, and ThoughtWorks in the fields of Product Management, Business Analysis, Digital Strategy and Leading Technology teams. Capitalising his experience from a wide range of roles helped him take the plunge into the entrepreneurial journey to Co-Found Finzy in 2016.

His thorough knowledge of the market and wide skill-sets helped him in successful execution and conceptualizing the technology and product roadmap, all within the first 3 months of Finzy's inception. He also focuses on digital initiatives, growth hacking and business development aspects at Finzy



