A dynamic leader with more than 17-years of extensive cross-functional experience with some of the most trusted global brands such as The Judge Group, L&T Infotech, LiquidHub, Birlasoft and Genpact. Abhishek Agarwal is the SVP Global Delivery for The Judge Group, and he is

responsible for the launch and oversight of Judge India, a key component of Judge’s global delivery strategy.

He is an MBA from ENPC, Paris, France and a Bachelor of Engineering from Marathawada University, India. During the past 17-year in the corporate world, he made splendid effort building delivery centers across the Americas, Europe, India, and APAC. With his exceptional leadership and managerial skills in Global Delivery, Strategic IT Outsourcing, Talent Acquisition, Recruitment, Sourcing, MIS/Analytics, Strategic Resource Management, Staffing, Business Analysis & Operations, Abhishek contributed massively to the growth and success of both organizations and people. Before joining The Judge Group, Abhishek was serving International Technology Solutions as Head of Global Talent Acquisition/Sourcing (IT). He also held global talent acquisition and delivery leadership roles for several other technology solutions, consulting and services companies, where he led many large teams in both physical and virtual environments.

