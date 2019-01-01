Abhishek N Shah

Abhishek Shah comes with more than a decade of healthcare experience, having previously co-led an early stage fund as a venture capitalist, been an entrepreneur in residence, and held leadership positions in his healthcare family businesses. He holds a B.S. in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB). He co-founded Wellthy with the mission to transform diabetes care in India by driving digital therapeutics that will improve health literacy, facilitate behaviour change and help reverse and control diabetes.
