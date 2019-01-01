Abigail Phillips, 25, is an editorial director at San Diego-based WDM Group as well as a business writer and strategist. She is interested in the topics of women and millennials in business, leadership and sustainable development.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Abigail Phillips, 25, is an editorial director at San Diego-based WDM Group as well as a business writer and strategist. She is interested in the topics of women and millennials in business, leadership and sustainable development.