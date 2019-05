Abir Moussa is the Managing Director of One Business Centre . Responsible for driving the growth of the business in new key markets, Abir has over 15 years of experience in the serviced office and business services field. She is a proven team leader and has facilitated rapid business growth in every role she has held. Prior to joining OBC, Abir held several director-level roles throughout the UAE, including at Servcorp where she was recognized as the top sales person globally. Abir is highly qualified, holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, and an MBA, both from the Lebanese American University