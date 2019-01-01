About Abir Moussa
Abir Moussa is the Managing Director of One Business Centre. Responsible for driving the growth of the business in new key markets, Abir has over 15 years of experience in the serviced office and business services field. She is a proven team leader and has facilitated rapid business growth in every role she has held. Prior to joining OBC, Abir held several director-level roles throughout the UAE, including at Servcorp where she was recognized as the top sales person globally. Abir is highly qualified, holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, and an MBA, both from the Lebanese American University
Areas of Expertise
Brand Development
Sales Strategies
