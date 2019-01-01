My Queue

Abishiekh Jain

Abishiekh Jain

Contributor
Founder of Hackers Den

About Abishiekh Jain

An 18-year old programmer and blogger from Chennai, India. Founder of Hackers Den, a technology blog that explains technology in simple English & Co-founder of Speak Out whose blogging event is conducted every year in India.

A Tedx Speaker at the age of 17. He has been in this industry for seven years. He started Hackers Den at the age of 14 and earned his first income at the age of 16. He dropped out from engineering college after attending for a month to pursue his online business, Abishiekh became a boy who didn't like technology to the boy who is making money from it. 