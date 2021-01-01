menu
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
search
person
insert_emoticon
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
clear
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Help Center
Entrepreneur Media Departments
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Adam Hopkins
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Strategic Consultant, Anthology
Follow
About Adam Hopkins
Adam Hopkins is a strategic consultant at Anthology, a leading provider of higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle. Prior to joining Anthology, he spent 17 years in higher education admissions.