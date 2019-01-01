My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Adam Wren

Adam Wren

About Adam Wren

Adam Wren is a freelance writer in Indianapolis, Ind., where he is a contributing editor at Indianapolis Monthly magazine. He covers topics ranging from entrepreneurship to education, and worked as a researcher on the book Finding the Next Steve Jobs by Atari founder Nolan Bushnell and Gene Stone. He earned his master's in journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School. Visit his website: adamwren.net. Follow him on Twitter: @adamwren.