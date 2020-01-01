Adele Eliseo

Contributor
Founder, The Champagne Mile

About Adele Eliseo

Adele Eliseo has a passion for travel, scouting tricks and hacks to earn frequent flyer points and using them to travel in style - without the hefty price tag. Whilst working full time in research and project management, she began a personal blog, offering her advice on how to navigate airline and hotel loyalty programs. When her blog, The Champagne Mile began attracting large numbers of followers and corporate partners, Adele gave up the day job and now works on the site full time, helping thousands of Australians to enjoy luxury travel for less.

