About Adi Azaria

As Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist at Sisense, Adi Azaria is a passionate entrepreneur, author, and an established thought leader in innovative technology. Before founding Sisense he received his BSc in Computer Science at the Interdisciplinary Center in Israel. Adi has used his extensive experience to help the company triple its growth for four years in a row, as well as raising tens of millions of dollars in funding.