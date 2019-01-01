Adib Samara has a BA in Political Science and a Masters in International Law and brings a unique combination of multinational and entrepreneurial experience, having worked across a variety of industries in various capacities. Adib is currently Director of Business Development & Government Relations at Careem UAE and he previously headed Business Development and Franchising at Laundrybox, a UAE-based startup. He was also on the Advisory Board of The Box Self Storage, Sales Advisor for SugarMoo Desserts, and Business Development Director at Salmontini Trading, where he established, structured and implemented the sales and distribution strategies for the brand. Prior to that, spent his career with Nestlé where he gained solid exposure to various regional assignments in different senior capacities, including Human Resources and Sales Development Management.