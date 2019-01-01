Aditya Kandoi

Aditya is the Chief Technology Officer at Elawoman. Besides co-founding CareOnGo, he is a gold medalist from MDI Gurgaon where he pursued his MBA post his graduation at IIT Varanasi. He has spent majority of his time working with financial institutions including JP Morgan, American Express and Barclays Bank leading their big data, AI and predictive data practices. Last he was leading the NLP based intelligent chat development system for Barclays customers. He has also advised multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers and hospitals like Cadila Health, Lupin Pharmaceuticals etc on various data insights and analysis projects as part of the Big data team at Amex. He loves building scalable technologies and systems to support business growth and expansion.