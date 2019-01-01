Aditya Sanghi

Aditya spearheads HMS Infotech as CEO and Co-Founder, driving growth with thought leadership. He has formidable experience in marketing of technology products through their lifecycle. At HMS Infotech, Aditya is responsible for Business and Market Strategy, Marketing and Sales.

Aditya is a Computer Science graduate from Nagpur University and has spent almost a score of years in the industry. He has pursued his post graduation in International Business from Indian institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).