Aditya Sehgal has been a fitness freak for the last 22 years and counting. He is the CEO and founder of Signature Fitness Consulting.

He believes in the philosophy of continual lifelong learning as he works towards enhancing the well being of his clients by empowering them with knowledge, skills, support, guidance and resources to assist and inspire them on their journey to a healthier life.

He has worked as a fitness consultant with many embassys in Delhi. He has also worked very closely with many corporate houses on how to deal and mange job pressure and stress.

His Expertise

1) Specialises in designing individualised, systematic and integrated fitness program.

2) Diet and nutrition expertise for specific goals

3) Specialises in designing individual macros for weight loss and muscle building.

4) Deep supplement , vitamin/herb knowledge and expertise for fast recovery and disease prevention.

5) Stress management and insomnia corrective expertise.

6) Cognitive health- Recognition, Diagnosis and Management