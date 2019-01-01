About Adnan Sarkar

Adnan Sarkar discovered the taste of bubble tea on one of his trips to South East Asia. The slight aberration to the experience of drinking tea got the better of him and he realised that it was a drink Mumbai would love to experiment with.

But then, bubble tea had already made its debut in India by the time Adnan thought of bringing it to the city in 2015. The chains that served it till then hadn't received a very upbeat response from Indians who had typical taste buds when it came to tea.

Nevertheless, the young entrepreneur knew the exact pulse of the tea drinking habits of Indians. He realised that the beverage could find takers in India only if it was tailor made to suit Indian palates.