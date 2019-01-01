My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Adriaan van Wyk

Adriaan van Wyk

Guest Writer
CEO of K2

About Adriaan van Wyk

Adriaan van Wyk is the CEO of K2, a leading enterprise organization that creates and helps run business applications, including forms, workflow, data and reports. Van Wyk and his co-founders have grown K2 from a small South African startup into a global company whose software is used by millions of people and more than a dozen Fortune 100 companies. Van Wyk currently lives with his family in Seattle, Wash.